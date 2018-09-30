Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Police say they have obtained a warrant for Anthony Lamont Hines, Jr. for the attempted murder of a youth football coach at Mellon Park.

RELATED STORIES:

Police Searching For Gunman Who Shot Youth Football Coach In Front Of Kids

The shooting happened on Friday around 7 pm during a youth football practice. Hines Jr. approached the unidentified coach and had a verbal altercation, according to police reports.

Eyewitness say that Hines Jr. then shot the coach in front of children and fled the scene. Police say the boys on the team ranged from seven to twelve-years-old.

The coach is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about Hines Jr. is encouraged to call authorities at 412-323-7800.