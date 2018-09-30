WATCH LIVE: 2018 GreWatch our Great Race finish line livestream!
Filed Under:Local TV, Mellon Park, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting, youth football

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Police say they have obtained a warrant for Anthony Lamont Hines, Jr. for the attempted murder of a youth football coach at Mellon Park.

RELATED STORIES:
Police Searching For Gunman Who Shot Youth Football Coach In Front Of Kids

The shooting happened on Friday around 7 pm during a youth football practice. Hines Jr. approached the unidentified coach and had a verbal altercation, according to police reports.

Eyewitness say that Hines Jr. then shot the coach in front of children and fled the scene. Police say the boys on the team ranged from seven to twelve-years-old.

The coach is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about Hines Jr. is encouraged to call authorities at 412-323-7800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s