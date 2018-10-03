Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (KDKA/AP) – Ohio’s largest Roman Catholic diocese plans to release a list of priests who have been removed from their posts because of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations.

The Diocese of Cleveland is now the fourth of six in the state to say it will publish a list of priests following a Pennsylvania grand jury report outlined details of sexual abuse allegations.

The Cleveland diocese said Tuesday it will release the names of abusive priests, even if they are now dead.

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus and Steubenville’s diocese said last week that they would release similar lists. The Youngstown diocese committed weeks ago to releasing the names of abusive priests.

Ohio’s other two dioceses say they already release names of priests who have been removed.

Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania grand jury report was released, which cited 301 priests, clergy and lay teachers with credible allegations against them. There are 99 in the Diocese of Pittsburgh alone.

Twenty priests in the Diocese of Greensburg were also in the report.

