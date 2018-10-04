Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two more EF1 tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania during Tuesday’s storms.

According to the National Weather Service, both newly-confirmed tornadoes touched down in Westmoreland County.

One was located three miles west of Stahlstown, while the other was near Armbrust.

We have confirmed two EF1 tornadoes in Westmoreland county from Tuesday afternoon: One 3 miles west of Stahlstown, and one in the Armbrust area. These are the 41 & 42 recorded tornadoes to hit Westmoreland county since 1881, which leads the state of Pennsylvania #pawx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 4, 2018

There have now been 42 confirmed tornadoes in Westmoreland County since 1881.

On Wednesday, NWS officials confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Greene County.