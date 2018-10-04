Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Severe Weather, Tornado

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two more EF1 tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania during Tuesday’s storms.

According to the National Weather Service, both newly-confirmed tornadoes touched down in Westmoreland County.

One was located three miles west of Stahlstown, while the other was near Armbrust.

There have now been 42 confirmed tornadoes in Westmoreland County since 1881.

On Wednesday, NWS officials confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Greene County.

 

