PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A private memorial service is planned at Duquesne University for a student who investigators say jumped from a 16th floor window on Thursday night.

Marquis Brown, a junior from Washington D.C., jumped from Brottier Hall.

Duquesne University says Brown was on the football team and jumped after campus police arrived in response to a disturbance.

“Duquesne University is grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support as our campus community mourns this tragic loss,” the university said in a Facebook post.

The university is providing counselors from its counseling and well-being center. That number is (412)-396-6204. The campus ministry is also being made available at (412)-396-6020.