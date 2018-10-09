  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled another bobblehead featuring Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This one shows last year’s touchdown celebration where he chained up a stationary bike on the sideline.

juju bike bobblehead Bobblehead Featuring JuJu Smith Schusters Chained Bike TD Celebration Being Released

(Photo Courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

That celebration came after his own bike was stolen.

The bobblehead costs $40 and only 1,000 are available. They were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO.

Last year, a figure of Smith-Schuster riding his bike was released and it sold out in record time.

