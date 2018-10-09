Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawsuit, filed by five Woodland Hills School District students, has been settled.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court, alleging civil rights violations.

The former principal and several Woodland Hills staff members came under fire after multiple videos surfaced showing students being roughed up.

The lawsuit claimed Woodland Hills created a culture of verbal abuse and excessive force that allowed resource officers to shock students with stun guns and body slam them.

Woodland Hills has since hired a new superintendent and principal.

Lawyers say the settlement is worth more than a half million dollars.

But a federal judge still has to approve it.

One of the cases involved a student who had his tooth knocked out.

Former school resource officer Stephen Shaulis was accused of using excessive force when he knocked out the 14-year-old’s tooth during an incident at Woodland Hills.

Churchill Council members voted Monday to approve a settlement in that case.