PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Avalon man is behind bars, accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 19-year-old girl last month.

Robert Darrisaw Jr. is accused of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.

Allegheny County Police said Darrisaw’s blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit when he crashed into a car carrying three young women and killed one of them.

Marlee Hill’s life was cut tragically short on Sept. 23, 2018. The 19-year-old, who is from McKeesport, was riding in the backseat of the car that police said was hit by Darrisaw.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Lebanon Church Road and MacArthur Drive in West Mifflin.

According to police accident reconstruction experts, Darrisaw failed to negotiate a curve, driving through a grass median and hitting a large rock and a sign post before crashing into the side of the vehicle that Hill was riding in.

The experts also said he was traveling at 70 miles per hour, seconds before the crash.

According to Hill’s obituary, she was an organ donor, and through her untimely death, was able to help two people.

The driver and passenger in the car with her were transported and treated for their injuries. Darrisaw was also transported and treated for his injuries.

Detectives said he told them he didn’t remember the circumstances of the collision, and just recalls waking up in the hospital.

Detectives also said Darrisaw admitted to being at a birthday party earlier in the night and drinking on a party bus. He is 23-years-old.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.