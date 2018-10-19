Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery driver during a robbery last weekend in East Liberty.

Authorities say D’Ambrosse Garland, 18, and Timothy Walls, 17, were taken into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday by multiple agencies, including Pittsburgh Police, the SWAT team, U.S. Marshals and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say they traced Garland and Walls to Lincoln-Lemington, where they were arrested.

The two men are accused in the murder of 56-year-old AbdulGhaniyu Sanusi, who Pittsburgh Police say is also known as Patrick Adesanya, of Lincoln-Lemington.

Sanusi was a Domino’s delivery driver. According to police, he was making a delivery to North St. Clair Avenue last Saturday, Oct. 13, when he was shot in the back and killed.

Garland and Walls are facing counts of homicide, robbery, conspiracy, as well as gun charges.

Police say the 17-year-old Walls will be charged as an adult in the case.

Police are also thanking the public for assisting in the investigation. They say, “When residents come forward to help police with investigations, police work is significantly more effective and communities are safer.”