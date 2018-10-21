  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    12:05 AM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:K-9, K-9 Jango, Local TV, Sharpsburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — A Sharpsburg Borough Police K-9 has some extra protection, just a week after a man threatened to kill the dog during a SWAT situation.

The Sharpsburg Borough Police K-9 Unit posted photos to their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon showing K-9 Jango in his new duty vest, donated by Matthew Fowkes and Pittsburgh Public Safety Supply.

The donation comes just one week after K-9 Jango was sent to a situation involving 39-year-old Jessie Glover and his son fighting in the street. During the incident, Glover spat at officers and threatened to “kill that dog,” pointing at K-9 Jango.

Jango was not harmed. Glover was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including police animal abuse.

The Sharpsburg Borough Police K-9 Unit says they’re “grateful for everything that our community has done for our K-9 unit and can’t wait to keep doing our part to keep our community safe!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s