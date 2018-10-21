Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — A Sharpsburg Borough Police K-9 has some extra protection, just a week after a man threatened to kill the dog during a SWAT situation.

The Sharpsburg Borough Police K-9 Unit posted photos to their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon showing K-9 Jango in his new duty vest, donated by Matthew Fowkes and Pittsburgh Public Safety Supply.

The donation comes just one week after K-9 Jango was sent to a situation involving 39-year-old Jessie Glover and his son fighting in the street. During the incident, Glover spat at officers and threatened to “kill that dog,” pointing at K-9 Jango.

Jango was not harmed. Glover was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including police animal abuse.

The Sharpsburg Borough Police K-9 Unit says they’re “grateful for everything that our community has done for our K-9 unit and can’t wait to keep doing our part to keep our community safe!”