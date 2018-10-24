Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh School Board has voted “no” on the controversial issue of arming the district’s police guards.

The question has prompted debates and protests; but on Wednesday night, the School Board – by a vote of 8-1 – struck down the issue at a meeting at the Board of Education Building.

School District Police Chief George Brown said his officers needed guns to do their jobs to ensure the safety of the kids in the district.

However, several school board members indicated they intended to vote no on that measure.

On Monday, there was a dramatic and emotion-filled protest outside the building as parents and taxpayers urged the board to deny the request to arm the district’s 22 police officers.

Dozens attended the public hearing on the matter later that night. Many told the board guns would create a dangerous situation.

The security guards would not carry guns under this proposal, only the 22 actual police officers.

Chief Brown has said his main concerns are the threats from outside coming inside school buildings. All his officers do have firearms training.

