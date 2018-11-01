Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Allegheny County 911 operator was left shaken after taking the initial emergency call from a rabbi inside the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers called 911 when a gunman entered the synagogue on Saturday and opened fire.

Bruce Carlton answered Myers’ call. He is being credited with saving the rabbi’s life by keeping him on the phone and away from the gunman.

“It all seemed so surreal like it wasn’t happening. Time seemed to speed up, time seemed to slow down. Maybe after I disconnected with the rabbi and I was able to fully digest what I was reading because I was trying to keep the rabbi on the phone. One, for his safety and two, for officers’ safety. I tried to give as many updates as I could without compromising the police’s position. I tried to keep him on the phone without revealing his position. I didn’t want him to speak. I tried not to speak. I didn’t want the gunman to hear him. I didn’t want the gunman to hear me,” Carlton said.

Carlton said he was physically shaking for a few minutes after he hung up with Myers.

“It was the first time I was shaken. I hung up the phone with the rabbi whenever I confirmed he was safe and I was shaking physically for a few minutes,” Carlton said.

Other operators described hearing gunshots and screams over the phone as the tragic events unfolded.

