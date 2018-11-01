Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are asking the public for help with an unsolved homicide in Wilkinsburg.

A man was found dead outside an abandoned house on Montier Street on the morning of Sunday, July 22.

“Through the investigation, we determined that the man’s identity was Michael Jefferson. He lives in that area,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Anthony Perry. “Unfortunately, at this time, we have no leads, and no witnesses. There were reports of a shooting Friday night, and Saturday night in that area.”

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.