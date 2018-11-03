Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are still two months left in 2018, but the National Weather Service says this year is already the fourth wettest year on record for the city of Pittsburgh.

The NWS says Pittsburgh has seen .58 inches of rain over the past four days, which brings the total for the year to 48.62 inches.

That total makes 2018 the fourth wettest year on record for the city.

RELATED STORIES:

The wettest year on record for Pittsburgh is 2004, when the city received 57.41 inches of rain thanks in part to Hurricanes Ivan and Frances.

This year also saw a historic rainfall of 3.73 inches on Sept. 9 that set the record for the second wettest day ever recorded in Pittsburgh.

The rain has also caused a number of landslides throughout the area, including the April slide that caused Route 30 to collapse in East Liberty and the February slide that destroyed a home near Route 51.

PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni says the district has about 80 landslides between Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence counties on its books. Moon-Sirianni says PennDOT only budgets about $6 million to repair landslides and the cost to fix all of them is over $50 million.