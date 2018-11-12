Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon reportedly won’t be coming to Pittsburgh.

In a follow-up story from last week, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Amazon will split its highly-coveted HQ2 between New York City and Northern Virginia.

The official announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday.

The second headquarters will reportedly be evenly divided between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in Arlington County. Each getting half of the 50,000 employees.

Pittsburgh was among the 20 finalists for Amazon’s HQ2.

The other cities included Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County in Maryland, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington, D.C.

The search began with 238 candidates.

Amazon said it evaluated each of the bids based on a set of criteria, such as proximity to a major airport and ability to attract tech talent. After narrowing it down to 20, company representatives visited each city.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.