PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tuesday morning commute could be a challenging one thanks to rain, snow and cold temperatures.

The fact is, we’re approaching mid-November, and this is Pittsburgh after all. It was only a matter of time till wintry weather moved back in.

PennDOT spent the day preparing their plows and salt trucks.

“We’ll have 21 people that will come out at midnight, which is our normal D shift and at 4 a.m., we’ll have another 47 people will come out and work until noon,” said PennDOT District 11 Maintenance Director Angelo Pampena.

The winds of November are far from accommodating, and Monday evening’s rain could turn white before daybreak in spots.

“It’s a challenge for our guys, but they’re going to be out, they’ll patrol the roads. Sometimes you’ll see them on ramps, they’ll be waiting at the top of ramps to see what’s happening out there, and then we’ll try to address every issue that we see,” said Pampena.

Onboard equipment on PennDOT’s trucks monitors the surface and air temperatures.

“They’ll adjust the amount of material they put down and they’ll adjust the type of material sometimes,” said Pampena.

Similar high-tech equipment, recently approved for Pittsburgh’s salt trucks, is touted to dramatically improve city service, but, so far, only 15 of the city’s’ 140 trucks have the new equipment.

The city is hoping to have the rest installed by Dec. 31. Until then, the old system remains in effect and a full contingent of city crews will hit the streets at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

For the city, PennDOT and most municipal crews, that means trying to treat roads in the midst of morning rush hour.

“Our trucks are going to be stuck in the same traffic that everyone else is in, so it takes longer for us to get around when it hits right at rush hour, so we may only get one chance during the storm to treat an area,” Pampena said.