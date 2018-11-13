Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The annual Kennywood Park Holiday Lights display is always a big hit.

Crews are busy setting them up and getting ready for the big season debut, but transforming the park into a holiday wonderland is far from an overnight process.

Everywhere a light can be hung or strung, the process is underway.

“You’ll have close to two million lights all around the park, and the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania, and so many different activities and things to do here,” said Kennywood spokesman Nick Paradise.

There is good reason why Santa Claus will be in his special chair in the entrance to the Racer, the roller coaster and many other rides are simply not made to run in the cold.

“But, we do have about 10 rides in the main park, and 15 kid rides, between Kiddie Land and Thomas Town,” said Paradise.

That’s right, Thomas Town will be up and running, including a return of Thomas himself.

“Thomas has been approved by the state to resume running on the rails, so come Nov. 23, the opening night of Holiday Lights, we expect him to be loaded up in the station, ready to go,” Paradise said.

Kennywood’s celebration is about all faiths and all communities, but in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy, they’ve stepped up their Hanukkah displays and more.

“We will be collecting donations at the park during Holiday Lights for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh’s Our Victims of Terror Fund, and people can make donations to show their support,” Paradise said.

Starting on Black Friday, Kennywood’s Holiday Lights will run Fridays-Sundays until Christmas.

And Paradise says, “We are also open nightly, the week after Christmas, from the 26th to the 30th.”

