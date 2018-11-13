LE'VEON BELL WATCH:Live outside Pittsburgh Steelers Practice Facility
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Excitement continues to build about Kennywood’s new Steel Curtain roller coaster.

With construction already underway at the park, Kennywood has unveiled what the coaster’s cars will look like.

steel curtain roller coaster cars Kennywood Unveils Steelers Themed Cars For Steel Curtain Roller Coaster

(Photo Courtesy: Kennywood)

Being that the roller coaster will be in the new Steelers Country section of the park, it should come as no surprise that the cars resemble a Steelers jersey. The seats even look like footballs.

The record-breaking Steel Curtain coaster is expected to open in 2019. The coaster will reach speeds of 75 mph and include nine inversions and a 197-foot tall loop.

It is being built on the old Log Jammer site.

In addition to the Steel Curtain, Steelers Country will have a new restaurant called “End Zone Cafe” and other Steelers-themed games and activities.

