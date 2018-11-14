Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are asking for help with an unsolved murder in Wilkinsburg.

Tarue Johnson, 22 was killed in back in August.

Police say he was shot in the head multiple times at his home on Swissvale Avenue.

“A witness came forward and reported seeing a heavy-set black male wearing a mask, dressed in all black forced entry into the victim’s house just before the shooting. At this point in time we’re trying to determine the motive and looking for any witnesses who might have seen anything that day,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.