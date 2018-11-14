SEVERE WEATHER ALERTA Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the region until 7 p.m. Thursday.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crime Stoppers, Fatal Shooting, Wilkinsburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are asking for help with an unsolved murder in Wilkinsburg.

Tarue Johnson, 22 was killed in back in August.

tarue johnson Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Suspect In Wilkinsburg Murder

(Source: Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers)

Police say he was shot in the head multiple times at his home on Swissvale Avenue.

“A witness came forward and reported seeing a heavy-set black male wearing a mask, dressed in all black forced entry into the victim’s house just before the shooting. At this point in time we’re trying to determine the motive and looking for any witnesses who might have seen anything that day,” said Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s