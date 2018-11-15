Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several crashes were reported around western Pennsylvania as a wintry mix moved through the area.

In Clairton, a crash closed the Ravensburg Bridge around 7 a.m.

According to the fire chief, the bridge was a sheet of ice. He went on to say the bridge was like an ice skating rink.

A driver lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the side of the bridge before coming to rest. However, a vehicle traveling the other direction could not stop in time and struck the other vehicle.

No one was injured and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The fire chief said the bridge was not pre-treated. Crews have since treated the bridge, but the fire chief is urging drivers to slow down on the roads.

Several other crashes were reported Thursday morning:

McKnight Road at Blazier Drive in McCandless.

Parkway East inbound near exit 78B in Forest Hills. Ramp is restricted.

Interstate 70 westbound near Dallas Pike/Exit 11 in Valley Grove.

Second Street at Hawkins Avenue in North Braddock.

Route 422 eastbound at Greenwood Drive in Butler Township.

Evans City Road at Buhl Road in Forward Township.

