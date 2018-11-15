Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A wintry mix of precipitation started to move into western Pennsylvania early Thursday morning.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, this system will impact the area over the next 24 hours.

The storm is coming from the south. As of 6 a.m., freezing rain started to fall in Allegheny County. Most of the area should expect to see up to a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain and sleet.

Freezing rain and or mixed precipitation being reported across Allegheny County this hour. Winter weather expected through 7p. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/VYZzI9PO1t — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) November 15, 2018

Power outages and slick driving conditions are possible with this system.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for western Pennsylvania from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The precipitation is expected to change back over to snow later in the day on Thursday. Most of the area can expect to see 1-2 inches, with areas to the east seeing 2-3 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Bedford, Cambria, Fulton and Somerset counties until 6 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Light Up Night, the annual start of the holiday season in Downtown Pittsburgh, should be dry, but cold.

