PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The woman killed in a fire at her Brookline home earlier this month has been identified.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office says 65-year-old Mary Judith Robison, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The fire broke out at Robison’s mobile home at Whited Street and Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and when they looked out of their windows saw the trailer had erupted in fire. Neighbors said Robison was home-bound and was dealing with health issues for which she need oxygen.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.