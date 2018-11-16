SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands without power due to winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Knoxville.

Pittsburgh Police arrested 18-year-old Tarue Davis at his home Friday afternoon. He was sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Davis is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old James Loughlin, of Pittsburgh, at a Unimart Convenience Store on Brownsville Road on Nov. 2.

Officers found Loughlin suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest in the convenience store’s parking lot around 10:30 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police believe Loughlin was standing outside a vehicle in the parking lot when Davis allegedly emerged from the side of the store and shot him.

Davis is facing criminal homicide charges.

