Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday night wasn’t just “Light Up Night” downtown; it was also the first show at the Benedum Center where new security screening will be in place.

If you choose to bring a bag or purse to the show, you will have to set it on a table to be inspected as you walk through the metal detector. If you just bring a wallet that can fit in your pocket, you get to go through the express line.

“We always want people to arrive to the theaters early with these new security measures being put into place, but especially tonight with Light Up Night where there are hundreds of thousands of people expected downtown,” Robin Elrod, Director of Communications for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said.

Last month, for the first show at the Byham Theater using metal detectors, people were lined up out the door about a block away, but for Billy Gardell’s comedy shows Friday and Saturday night, things are expected to move faster.

“Since it’s cold out, we do have more metal detectors for the Benedum Center, since it is a larger theater. We have six of the metal detectors in this theater, which is the most out of any of the other launches we’ve done,” Elrod said.

Every bag will be sized-up before it’s examined.

“You can bring a bag in, as long as it’s smaller than this 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches. As you can see, this is a really nice size bag that we’re allowing into the theater,” Elrod said.

The new metal detectors are state-of-the-art, which means less hassle as you walk through.

“You can keep your cell phone in your pocket, you don’t have to remove keys from your pocket, and you can even keep on your shoes and belts,” Elrod said.

RELATED STORIES:

As long as you do not bring any prohibited items, you will get to your seat, or the concession stand, in plenty of time before the show.

There will be stanchions set up outside so everyone can file in quickly. The Cultural Trust recommends arriving 45 minutes early. If you come early, you will get rewarded. All concessions are half-priced between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.