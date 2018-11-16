SEVERE WEATHER ALERTThousands without power due to winter storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Port Authority of Allegheny County buses have gotten decked out for the holidays in the past, but for the first time, T riders will be able to hop on board the “Holiday Express.”

Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will be on board the decorated T car as it makes its maiden voyage Friday for Light Up Night.

holiday express port authority light rail 3 Port Authority Unveils First Ever Holiday Express T Car

(Photo Credit: Port Authority of Allegheny County/Twitter)

The Port Authority posted photos of the T car on their Twitter account, saying, “We know riding the light rail system was a bit of a hassle this year — what with flooding and a freight train falling on Station Square.”

holiday express port authority light rail 2 Port Authority Unveils First Ever Holiday Express T Car

(Photo Credit: Port Authority of Allegheny County/Twitter)

The “Holiday Express” is decorated both inside, with colorful lights and decorations, and outside, with a wreath on the front of the car and the words “Holiday Express” in the windows.

holiday express port authority light rail 1 Port Authority Unveils First Ever Holiday Express T Car

(Photo Credit: Port Authority of Allegheny County/Twitter)

The decorated car will run through the end of the year.

