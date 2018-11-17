Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands remained in the dark Saturday after storms knocked out power throughout the region Thursday night.

Duquesne Light said Saturday that the snow and ice on Thursday night caused more damage to their equipment than any storm since 2010.

As of 6:45 p.m. Saturday, more than 2,800 Duquesne Light customers were still without power.

Butler County was hit the hardest by the storms and thousands of customers were expected to be without power for the entire weekend after losing service Thursday or Friday.

As of 6:40 p.m. Saturday, more than 19,000 FirstEnergy customers were still without power.

Several warming stations remain open in Butler County to serve those without heat.