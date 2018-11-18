Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 21,000 homes in Western Pennsylvania are still without power Sunday morning following a winter storm that brought heavy snow and ice to the region.

Duquesne Light said that the snow and ice on Thursday caused more damage to their equipment than any storm since 2010.

As of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Duquesne Light reported that 744 customers are still without power.

Butler County was hit the hardest by the storms and thousands of customers were expected to be without power for the entire weekend after losing service Thursday or Friday.

As of 6:25 a.m. Sunday, there were more nearly 20,500 homes are still without power. There are still more than 16,000 FirstEnergy customers in Butler County without power. FirstEnergy expects to have power restored to most residents in the area by Sunday evening.

Warming stations throughout Butler County remain open to those who do not have heat.