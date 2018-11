Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — Teachers in the Plum Borough School District voted on Tuesday night to authorize a strike.

That does not mean a strike is imminent; instead, it only gives the union permission to call for a strike if needed.

The two sides have been negotiating since January, and the most recent contract expired in June.

Teachers have to give 48 hours’ notice before a strike.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.