PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman facing charges for her role in a series of recent bank robberies was supposed to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Nicole Wallace’s case was postponed because the federal government now has interest in this case.

Wallace’s family members were in Pittsburgh Municipal Court Tuesday morning, waiting for her preliminary hearing.

The 34-year-old from Knoxville, faces charges in connection with three bank robberies in October, including Huntington Bank on Brownsville Road in Carrick and First National Bank on South Aiken Avenue in Shadyside.

“It’s my understanding from family, that she has been addicted to certain type of narcotics. The police are claiming she made certain confessions, I don’t know under which circumstances,” attorney Phil DiLucente said.

According to reports, the suspect in the first robbery entered the bank, with a diaper bag, and told the bank employee to fill it up with money.

Police later determined that suspect was wearing a wig.

Investigators found evidence believed to have been used in the robberies in Wallace’s apartment.

She told police there were two accomplices.

“My client does not have children. It’s my understanding a diaper bag was used. I don’t know how a diaper bag could be used in a bank robbery,” DiLucente said. “They claim my client is a driver. My client doesn’t have a car.”

Police reports also say Wallace confessed to driving the getaway car in all three robberies.

The car was rented to Wallace’s uncle.

Because of the number of bank robberies, the federal government is looking into this case.

“The federal government has extreme interest in this case since it involved three bank robberies,” DiLucente said.

A U.S. attorney has been assigned to this case and Wallace remains in the Allegheny County Jail.