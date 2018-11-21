  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Paul Martino
Filed Under:Bigham Tavern, Jaymar Gilbert, Local TV, Mount Washington, Paul Martino, Stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A restaurant employee accused of stabbing his bosses at a Mount Washington tavern is headed to trial.

Jaymar Gilbert, 40, was held on all charges at a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

jaymar gilbert Tavern Employee Accused Of Stabbing Bosses, Stealing Tips Is Going To Trial

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Jail)

Witnesses testified that when they accused Gilbert of stealing $80 in tip money at Bigham Tavern, he turned violent.

He first tussled with the restaurant co-owners. Then, they say he repeatedly stabbed them.

The stabbing happened in the late hours of Oct. 31.

Co-owner Joseph Rewis was hospitalized in serious condition with six or seven stab wounds. The other owner, Brad Yoder, was in critical condition with a wound to the abdomen.

Rewis says they are both recovering.

Gilbert is in the Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 bond.

He’s awaiting trial on four counts of aggravated assault.

