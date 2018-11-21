Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The cause of a train derailment in Station Square earlier this year has been determined.

According to Norfolk Southern, a broken track caused the train to derail near the Station Square T Station back in August. Several cars tumbled down the hillside and came to rest on the light rail tracks.

Seven cars derailed, which were carrying household goods and food products. Those products were left strewn about the hillside like crushed toys.

The derailment damaged the light rail tracks and overhead utility cables.

