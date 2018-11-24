Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Patric Hornqvist has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced the news Saturday afternoon, saying Hornqvist would not be playing in Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Coach Sullivan: ”Hornqvist is out with a concussion.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2018

Hornqvist left Friday’s game against the Boston Bruins early after he was injured.

The 31-year-old has 15 points in 21 games this season.

Sullivan also said Casey DeSmith would be in the net for Saturday night’s game and Derek Grant would be a game-time decision.

Additionally, the team has recalled forward Garrett Wilson from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barres/Scranton.

The Penguins will face off against the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.