PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins right winger Patric Hornqvist has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced the news Saturday afternoon, saying Hornqvist would not be playing in Saturday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hornqvist left Friday’s game against the Boston Bruins early after he was injured.

The 31-year-old has 15 points in 21 games this season.

Sullivan also said Casey DeSmith would be in the net for Saturday night’s game and Derek Grant would be a game-time decision.

Additionally, the team has recalled forward Garrett Wilson from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barres/Scranton.

The Penguins will face off against the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

