By Lisa Washington
HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman and her teenage daughter were injured when they were shot by a neighbor in Harrison Township on Monday.

The shooting happened on Municipal Drive, in the Sheldon Park apartments around 9 p.m.

Police and the SWAT team were called and a standoff ensued. It ended when the suspect, 48-year-old Eddie Layne, was found dead inside a neighboring apartment.

harrison township swat Police: Man Shot Neighbors Because He Thought They Were Spying On Him

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County Police say the two victims are a 41-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter.

An officer on routine patrol found the victims lying in the front yard of one of the apartments.

“An officer was returning to the police station and saw two individuals lying in the front yard,” Harrison Township Police Chief Michael Klein said.

Police say Layne, was living next door, had mental problems and thought the woman and her daughter were spying on him.

He used a shotgun to shoot both victims.

Allegheny County SWAT was called after Layne ran back into his apartment and barricaded himself inside.

Also inside the apartment were Layne’s ex-wife and his son. His ex-wife called police to report that he’d shot himself.

“They pulled both individuals away from the area to a safe area,” said Chief Klein, “Subsequently, we recognized that a mother and a daughter were both shot by the neighbor.”

Police say they don’t know how Layne obtained the firearms.

Police say the mother is in critical condition, while her daughter is stable.

