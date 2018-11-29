Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have filed homicide charges against two men in connection with a 2003 robbery and shooting in the Smithfield Street Garage.

Marty Armstrong Jr. and Lamont Fulton are now facing criminal homicide charges in the case following 66-year-old Michael Lahoff’s death earlier this week.

The shooting happened in the downtown parking garage in January 2003.

According to police, Lahoff was walking to his car when he was shot in the back. Police believe one of the two men arrested was trying to rob Lahoff.

The shooting left Lahoff paralyzed.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died due to the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Both Armstrong and Fulton were charged and convicted in the shooting.

Fulton was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison and is no longer in the system.

Armstrong, who is believed to have pulled the trigger, was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison. He remains in jail.

Warrants have been issued for both with the filing of the criminal homicide charges.