HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top state senator is setting in motion a process to decide whether a Democrat meets residency requirements to serve in the chamber.

Republican President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati wrote to Democrat Lindsey Williams on Thursday to request information within seven days.

lindsey williams1 Pa. Senate GOP Puts New Democrats Residency Debate Into Motion

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

That information could include her driver’s license, tax information or other documents. Scarnati also is offering Williams an informal hearing in front of a panel of six senators.

Williams is the apparent winner of an open suburban Pittsburgh seat in the Nov. 6 election and newly elected senators are to be sworn in Jan. 1.

But the constitution requires senators to have been “citizens and inhabitants” of the state for four years and Republicans have raised questions as to when Williams had moved back to Pennsylvania from Maryland.

