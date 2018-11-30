Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Class 5A
State Semifinal
Manheim Central 34, Upper Dublin 12
Penn Hills 20, Archbishop Wood 13
PIAA Class 4A
State Semifinal
Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 7
Imhotep Charter 41, Bethlehem Catholic 6
PIAA Class 3A
State Semifinal
Middletown 35, Scranton Prep 21
PIAA Class 2A
State Semifinal
Southern Columbia 42, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Wilmington 26, Steel Valley 6
PIAA Class 1A
State Semifinal
Farrell 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 10
Lackawanna Trail 24, Juniata Valley 14
