Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

PIAA Class 5A

State Semifinal

Manheim Central 34, Upper Dublin 12

Penn Hills 20, Archbishop Wood 13

PIAA Class 4A

State Semifinal

Erie Cathedral Prep 48, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 7

Imhotep Charter 41, Bethlehem Catholic 6

PIAA Class 3A

State Semifinal

Middletown 35, Scranton Prep 21

PIAA Class 2A

State Semifinal

Southern Columbia 42, Philadelphia West Catholic 6

Wilmington 26, Steel Valley 6

PIAA Class 1A

State Semifinal

STEELERS VS. CHARGERS: Farrell 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 10

Lackawanna Trail 24, Juniata Valley 14

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)