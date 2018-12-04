Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video shows another violent fight during the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Charges.

This time it was a pregnant Chargers fan who was choked by a Steelers fan.

The video shows a man in a Steelers jersey fighting with another man, when the woman gets in middle he grabs her by the throat before letting go.

At one point the man is seen nearly pushing the Chargers fan over the railing.

Still photos of the incident started circulating Tuesday morning after a story in the Pittsburgh Current was posted online.

The Current says that 26-year old woman is pregnant, and the couple is from the San Diego area.

Daniel Minshew (who was wearing the Chargers suit) is the husband of the woman and told the Current, “I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges, my wife and I attend several road games annually and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night.”

The couple says the unidentified man yelled at the couple to sit down during the game before the fight started.

KDKA-TV has reached out to the Steelers and Pittsburgh Police about the incident, but so far have not heard back.

The choking incident comes after another violent brawl was caught on camera in another section of Heinz Field during the game.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating after video was posted to social media showing Steelers fans throwing beers, throwing fists, and even violently head-butting each other during the loss.

Witness Garry Booker told KDKA-TV News he became aware of the bickering in the first half of the game.

“You can tell something was going on during the second half of the game. There were arguments regarding play calling, refereeing and many other things football related,” he said.

Booker said it appeared alcohol was a big factor in the escalating confrontation and he heard the two men arguing about whether Coach Mike Tomlin should be fired for the team’s troubles.