Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have scheduled a news conference this afternoon in the search for a woman who has been missing for a month.

Heather Short, 46, of Dravosburg, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Police say the former school teacher was visiting friends at a home on 3rd Street in West Mifflin at the time, and then vanished.

Short is described as a white woman who is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, police said she was known to frequent the McKeesport, West Mifflin, Glassport and Dravosburg areas.

Short’s family is set to attend the police briefing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.