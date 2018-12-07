Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies have apprehended 37 fugitives in 11 days.

They say deputies have been focusing on finding fugitives wanted for non-support of child support in an effort to ensure more single parents can provide their children with the holiday they deserve.

Since Nov. 26, deputies have apprehended 37 fugitives with 57 warrants, owing over $235,000 in arrears.

During the round-up, deputies have also apprehended several fugitives wanted on criminal charges.

Two of those fugitives include 27-year-old Jason Turner, of McKees Rocks, and 27-year-old Javon Dorsey, of Sheraden.

Turner was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, who was seven months pregnant at the time. Turner was wanted on an arrest warrant, a criminal bench warrant and two non-support warrants that totaled more than $6,800 in arrears.

Deputies apprehended Turner on Nov. 29, and he was sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Dorsey was facing multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault, for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. He was also accused of threatening the victim with violence and breaking three of her cell phones.

Deputies apprehended Dorsey around 10 a.m. Friday in Sheraden. He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.