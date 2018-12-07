Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — North Huntingdon Police don’t believe the wet weather played any part in a fatal crash on Route 30 near the Meineke in Westmoreland County.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Thursday night.

Michael Iannace, 57, of North Huntingdon, died.

Kurt Weinschenker was home when he heard the crash outside.

“I hear this giant bang, go to the kitchen window, look out and I see a jeep smoldering. I couldn’t see at first if it was a truck or another car in a wreck so I grab my cell phone, and call 911,” said Weinschenker.

Investigators said Iannace was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading westbound on 30. A Hyundai Elantra heading east got into the left lane and struck a Jeep Wrangler Sport. The Wrangler went into the westbound lanes and hit the Cherokee head-on.

Iannace was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Elantra, who police say is a woman, was also taken to the hospital. She hasn’t been interviewed yet and it is unclear if charges will be filed until investigators are able to gather more information.

Two other people refused treatment.

Weinschenker said there’s been many fatal crashes in the area.

“They come flying up over the slight little hill from Skellytown Road, blasting down the road, they see all of a sudden there might be a truck pulling out and the light is red and by then it’s too late,” said Weinschenker.

Police said there are a lot of crashes on that stretch of road. In fact, they say there was a bad crash near Skellytown a week or so ago.

North Huntingdon Police don’t believe a nearby traffic light played any part in the crash either, but they are looking into that as well.