GREENSBURG (KDKA) — New charges have been filed against a Greensburg chiropractor who also operates a fitness center that helps train young athletes.

Moses Jevicky, who was charged in October with inappropriately touching a female client and harassing another, is now charged with the indecent assault of two teenage girls.

The incidents allegedly occurred at both his chiropractic office and the Virtus Institute over the past three years when the girls were between the ages of 15 and 17.

According to the criminal complaints, Jevicky would touch the girls, kiss them on their cheeks and make inappropriate comments.

One of the girls told police that Jevicky said, “When you turn 18, you are mine. There is nothing you can do about it.”

When she told him to stop touching her, Jevicky allegedly said “I’ll do what I want,” then lifted her off the ground, pinned her against the wall and said, “What can you do?”

When the previous charges were filed in October, Jevicky’s attorney was certain his client would be cleared.

“Accusations have been made, but I think when all is said and done, when this has been fleshed out and tried that I think the evidence is going to show that he didn’t do anything wrong,” Galloway said at the time.

An attorney for Virtus Institute issued the following statement Monday afternoon: “The allegations against Mr. Jevicky came as a complete surprise to the owners and staff at Virtus Institute. As such, they are treating these allegations very seriously and have taken appropriate measures to relieve Mr. Jevicky of his duties. Virtus Institute will conduct its own investigation to ensure it provides a safe environment for all of its customers.”