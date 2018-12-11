Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) – A Butler County man accused of choking a girl is now facing rape charges in the case.

According to police, 37-year-old Danny Nichols was arrested at St. Michael Church in Butler on Dec. 7, following a manhunt which spanned several days.

Officers were initially called to a home on Standard Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2. The SWAT team was called and surrounded the home for hours. After getting an arrest and search warrant, they discovered Nichols was not inside.

He was arraigned on a felony count of strangulation after turning himself in at the church.

On Monday, police charged Nichols with felony rape, involuntary sexual intercourse, aggravated involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, strangulation and corruption of minors. He was also charged with several misdemeanors.

Nichols has been arraigned on the new charges and remains in the Butler County Jail on $200,000 bond.