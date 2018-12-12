PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kickers were flown to Pittsburgh Wednesday to participate in the Steelers open competition for the position.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the development Wednesday afternoon.
“The #Steelers flew in free-agent kickers Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane for a competition today with Chris Boswell, sources say. They just gave Boswell a four-year, $19.2 million extension in August, but he has struggled and missed both FG attempts in last week’s loss.”
Head Coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference Tuesday that current kicker Chris Boswell will have a chance to keep his position.
In 13 games this season, Boswell is 10-for-16 on field goal attempts and 39-for-44 in extra points.
McCrane was 5-for-9 on field goal attempts before he was released from the Raiders earlier in 2018.
Forbath was most recently employed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. In 16 games, he was 32-for-38 on field goals and 34-for-39 on extra points.
