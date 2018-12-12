  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Steelers halfback Rocky Bleier said he’s “done” with the team on Monday in a video posted to his Facebook page.

In the video, Bleier said he’s frustrated with the team’s performance and that it’s not the time of year to be playing like they have been.

Since that first Facebook post, Bleier has posted a second video, but he didn’t fully take back his critical comments.

Bleier was critical of the team’s overall defense, especially in the fourth quarter of games where the team has leads to protect. He even went so far as to question the futures of some of the coaches, including head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Keith Butler.

Tomlin took the high road Tuesday when asked about those comments and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger did the same on Wednesday, saying Roethlisberger understood Bleier’s right to speak his mind.

“When former players come out that have paved the way for us, they’re entitled to say what they want. There’s nothing wrong with that. But as a family, we consider Rocky family, so we would hope he wouldn’t say those things, but he’s obviously entitled to it and we understand where the frustration comes from,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers face off against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on KDKA-TV.

