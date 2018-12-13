Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are relying on a former kicker to find a solution to the team’s kicking woes.

Ed Bouchette of the Post-Gazette reports Shaun Suisham has been brought in to help Chris Boswell fix his current kicking issues.

“The Steelers are bringing in their former kicker Shaun Suisham to work with current kicker Chris Boswell”

The Steelers are bringing in their former kicker Shaun Suisham to work with current kicker Chris Boswell — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) December 13, 2018

Suisham played 71 games with the Steelers between 2010 and 2014. He boasted an 87.9 field goal percentage and never missed an extra point with Pittsburgh. Suisham lost his job in 2016 due to a fail physical after he tore his ACL in a preseason game trying to make a tackle on a kickoff the season before.

After two other injured kickers attempted to hold the position in 2015, Chris Boswell made his way to Pittsburgh as the long-term replacement for Suisham.

The Steelers brought in two free agent kickers Wednesday to compete for Boswell’s spot. Kai Forbath was asked to stay overnight and attend Thursday’s practice as well.

In 13 games this season, Boswell is 10-for-16 on field goal attempts and 39-for-44 in extra points.

Forbath was most recently employed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. In 16 games, he was 32-for-38 on field goals and 34-for-39 on extra points.