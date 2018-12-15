Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If all goes according to plan, work on a $700-million development could begin on the North Shore next year.

Millcrest Investments is looking to use two sites near the Rivers Casino for mixed-use development that would include a hotel, condos, apartment buildings, retail and office space.

But that isn’t the best part.

The project, call “Esplanade,” also includes a 12-foot deep man-made lagoon and a Ferris wheel.

The 2-acre lagoon would be the first in the world with the capability to convert from a summertime attraction where people can swim, kayak and paddleboard to a frozen skating rink in the winter, according to a news release from the company.