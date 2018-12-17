Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a big 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday, highly criticized kicker Chris Boswell took to Twitter…to deactivate his account.

The 27-year-old has been in a negative spotlight because of his kicking woes throughout the season after signing a 5-year deal worth nearly $20 million. He has the worst kicking percentage out of all active kickers on rosters in 2018.

Even though Boswell kicked a 48-yard field goal to ensure Pittsburgh would win the game over New England, he missed his 13th kick of the year earlier in the contest from 32 yards out.

Some of the tweets and messages sent to the former pro-bowl kicker were disturbing to say the least.

“Why did Chris Boswell delete his Twitter? Life is much bigger than football. You’re not a Steelers fan, let alone a good person. Say what you want about his kicking… but this is ridiculous.”

Some former NFL players sent their support to Boswell hours before the account was deleted.

“Kickers don’t grow on trees. I believe in you @WizardOfBoz09 #HereWeGo”

“That a boy @WizardOfBoz09.”

In addition to the deleted Twitter account, Boswell also deleted and disabled all comments on posts from his Instagram page.