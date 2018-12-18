Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Pittsburgh Police officers involved in a South Side bar room brawl have been placed on paid leave.

Surveillance video shows the fight between undercover officers and members of the Pagans motorcycle club at Kopy’s Bar onthe South Side earlier this year.

According to the Tribune-Review, the case is still being investigated by the Office of Municipal Investigations, the Citizens Police Review Board and the FBI.

The decision to place the four officers on paid leave came after unspecified new information was uncovered.

Two members of the Pagans group have filed lawsuits against the city.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Frank DeLuca claims in his lawsuit that the officers were drunk, aggressive and provoked the brawl.

Frank DeLuca suffered face and head trauma.

DeLuca is seen on surveillance video being punched repeatedly in the head.

His lawsuit is claiming excessive force and false imprisonment.