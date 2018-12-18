Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are not ruling out a James Conner return against the Saints on Sunday.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

According to Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews, Coach Tomlin is optimistic that Conner will be able to participate in this week’s practices.

“In regards to Conner’s ankle (missed past two games), Tomlin said he just saw him downstairs in the training room getting treatment and hopes that will set the stage for a productive Wednesday for him.”

Conner suffered from a high ankle sprain three weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers. There was talk that the back might have a chance to return against the Patriots Sunday, but he was listed as “Doubtful” late into the week and was inactive for the 17-10 win at Heinz Field.

Meanwhile, a few other players are on the injury list early this week.

Coach Tomlin said that defensive lineman Cam Heyward and linebacker Bud Durpee were dealing with knee injuries, but that should not hurt their chances for taking the field Sunday in New Orleans.

Rookie safety is also in the concussion protocol following one of the most productive games of his young career. Coach Tomlin said that the team will keep an eye on his progression as the week moves forward.

The Steelers hit the road to take on the Saints in New Orleans Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. on KDKA-TV.