ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — Sources confirm to KDKA News that Tim Butler, the former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief, resigned because of a drug problem.

Butler was placed on administrative leave earlier this month and resigned Tuesday night.

Sources tell KDKA News that it appears Butler bought drugs from an undercover police officer and police are looking into missing drug evidence that Butler may have been able to access.

On Dec. 8, KDKA News learned Butler was no longer in charge of the department and Sergeant Garrett Kimmell had taken on the role of Sergeant Officer in Charge. When KDKA reached out to Elizabeth Borough to confirm the circumstances around the chief’s departure at the time, they said they “would not comment on any ongoing criminal investigation nor any ongoing personnel issue.”

