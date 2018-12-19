Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Christian Brother has been accused of sexually abusing a student while working as a high school counselor.

According to a press release, the Diocese of Pittsburgh received an allegation against Brother David Trichtinger.

Brother Trichtinger served as a counselor at Seton-LaSalle High School from 1985-87. The diocese is sending letters to alumni about the allegation.

Similar letters are also being sent to alumni from Central Catholic High School. Brother Trichtinger served as the academic assistant principal from 1991-95.

He has not served in the Diocese of Pittsburgh since 1995.

“The Diocese of Pittsburgh continues to respond to those who have been hurt by representatives of the Church,” Bishop Zubik said. “The healing of survivors is paramount to us.”

The diocese has brought the allegation to the attention of the Allegheny County District Attorney.

Anyone who has been harmed by someone representing the Church is asked to to contact the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 1-888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 1-800-932-0313.